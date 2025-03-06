Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.55. 33,505,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 81,739,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

