First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

