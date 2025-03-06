First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
FMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 4,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.