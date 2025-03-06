Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Halliburton by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,659 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 63,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

