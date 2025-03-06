Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 590 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,485,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $21,338,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $378.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

