Fei USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $16,552.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 5,031,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,772,986 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 5,031,194.43579898 with 4,772,975.36194873 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98815024 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $17,989.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

