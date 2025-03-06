Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 16,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 34,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.