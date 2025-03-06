Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Zoetis
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zoetis Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
