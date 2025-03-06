Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

