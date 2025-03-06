Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

