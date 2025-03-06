Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 15,229 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 354.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.