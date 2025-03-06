Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 725,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,225. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

