enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Down 45.6% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 45.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. 4,139,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

