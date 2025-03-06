DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.