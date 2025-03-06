dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.30 ($0.96), with a volume of 1372980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30 ($0.98).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.93) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
dotdigital Group Stock Down 2.6 %
dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
