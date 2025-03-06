Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$318.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.2 million. Domo also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.220 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 525,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,518. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Domo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

