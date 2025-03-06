Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of DLTR opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

