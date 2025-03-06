Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 727.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. Distribution Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

