Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DHLGY traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

