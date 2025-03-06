David W. Gibbs Sells 30,604 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE YUM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 491,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,792. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $161.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,944,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.