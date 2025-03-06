Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 32.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $447.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.77 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.56.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.