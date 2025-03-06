Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 348,428 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348,428 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $62,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

