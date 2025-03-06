Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

