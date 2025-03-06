Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cryoport Stock Performance
Cryoport stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $326.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
