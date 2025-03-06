CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $425.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $355.75 and last traded at $364.24. 1,648,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,733,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.02. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

