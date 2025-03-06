CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 311,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,252,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Greene acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

