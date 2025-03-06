Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $88,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,047.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $941.75.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

