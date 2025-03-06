Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $242.82 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.13 and a 200 day moving average of $259.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

