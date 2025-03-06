Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 91.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,262,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRS opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $173.60. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $213.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

