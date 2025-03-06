Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 3.4 %

Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 243,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,501. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,387.20. The trade was a 37.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Complete Solaria during the third quarter worth about $81,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

