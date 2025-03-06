Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Complete Solaria Stock Down 3.4 %
Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 243,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,501. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,387.20. The trade was a 37.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
