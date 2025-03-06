Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $215.62, but opened at $232.23. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $222.76, with a volume of 4,942,501 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,236.91. This represents a 52.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

