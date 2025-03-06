Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $330.20 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Carrier Global worth $330,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.