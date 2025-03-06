Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $275.11 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Lululemon Athletica worth $275,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $349.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

