Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 84,348 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Airbnb worth $366,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,792,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,103,865. This represents a 14.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,001,039.90. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,087,020 shares of company stock valued at $295,392,297. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

