CEEK VR Price Down 8% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $870,161.86 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.01942175 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $887,876.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.