Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 11,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,500. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

