Carol Anthony Davidson Acquires 6,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,037. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.