Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,130,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,057,000 after buying an additional 1,445,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $132,714,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,002. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

