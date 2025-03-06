Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CARM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARM. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 549,290 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Baird R W downgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

