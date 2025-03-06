Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

