Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,312. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
