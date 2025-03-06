Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $238.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

