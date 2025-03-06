Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$71.74 and last traded at C$72.66. Approximately 116,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,045,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$81.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total value of C$2,096,630.00. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.