Brokers Offer Predictions for MKS Instruments Q1 Earnings

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $896,107. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

