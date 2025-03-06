Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $162,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

