Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.