Booking (BKNG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/4/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2025 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $5,120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4,900.00.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $164.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,752.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,788. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,887.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,642.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $67,571,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

