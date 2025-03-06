BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.41 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $114.31 million and $55.41 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,996.18 or 1.00419326 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89,868.77 or 1.00277158 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,953,187,845 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,953,187,884.239997. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.0016825 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $59,306,103.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

