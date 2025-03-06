BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy
In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.