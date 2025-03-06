BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

TSE VET traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 943,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.50. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.56.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.