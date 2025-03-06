BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.61. 29,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.15 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,068.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,950 shares of company stock worth $1,280,390. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

